Riley County commissioners on Monday added three full-time positions to Riley County EMS as the department plans to expand its services to Leonardville.
Riley County EMS Director David Adams proposed the three new positions, which the government would still need to hire, to free up people to cover the 12-hour shifts in Leonardville.
The county plans to start having EMS employees stationed in the town, starting this summer, to help reduce ambulance arrival times for the north county.
Adams said the new positions also would help when people are gone for things like vacation, illness, or training. EMS currently has 27 full-time employees — nine people work each 24-hour shift — and up to 24 “as-needed” workers.
The commission passed the measure with a 2-1 vote. Commissioner John Ford voted against it, saying it adds to the budget and requires the county to hire more people in a difficult time.
“I guess the thing I still struggle with is we’re adding three new positions. I get the model has changed, I get all that, but you know, look at all the as needed we just went through today,” Ford said. “If we can’t keep positions hired under our current umbrella, adding more and more isn’t going to solve the problem.”
In meeting documents, the total cost plus benefits for the new positions is $251,000 annually. The documents stated the positions would decrease the number of staff members working unscheduled overtime to fill open shifts and standbys. The documents didn’t provide the source of the funding.
The county also granted a number of requests for starting to hire other positions:
- Public works Director John Ellermann requested to fill seasonal work positions for mowing and general landscaping tasks for county roads and parks. The positions are budgeted.
- County Clerk Rich Vargo requested to fill a human resource as-needed clerical position. The position helps manage records, filing and recruiting efforts. The position is budgeted.
- Elizabeth Ward, Riley County human resources manager, requested to fill as-needed positions for the Riley County Historical Museum. Ward said she could hire up to five people. The positions assist with greeting, supervising and providing information to visitors. The positions will use funds that were unused by full-time staffers.
- Allen Todd, Riley County appraisal analyst, requested to fill an as-needed clerical position. The position will scan, file and do data entry for the various division of the appraiser’s office. The position is budgeted.
Other business
Commissioners opened bids for asphalt seal oil and crushed/washed limestone chip.
Commissioners open two bids for asphalt chip seal oil. The first bid came from Vance Brothers Inc. out of Kansas City, and the company is charging $2.86 per gallon. Costal energy cooperation from Willow Spring Missouri, bid $2.96 per gallon.
Commissioners also received bids for crushed/washed limestone. Bayer Construction of Manhattan bid $26.90 per ton, with a total bill of $51,110. Hamm Construction of Perry bid 35.85 per ton, with a total bill of $68,115.
In other business, commissioners:
- Approved buying a 2008 General Motors Top Kick 4x4 truck for Emergency management for $24,500, funded by Riley County Fire District No. 1.
- Rejected the appointment of Misty Opat to the Riley County Health Council after Ford and Greg McKinley voted against the selection. “We’ve got a pretty good public health council at this point in time,” Ford said. “They’ve really been pounded pretty hard over the last two years and put in an unnecessary spotlight.”
- Made proclamations for National Public Health Week (April 4-10) and Child Abuse Prevention Month and National County Government Month (both in April).