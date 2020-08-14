Riley County had six new coronavirus cases since Wednesday’s report, officials confirmed Friday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 495 known cases in Riley County. Of those, 120 are active, which is up five since Wednesday; 370 have recovered and five have died after testing positive.
The county is awaiting results from 118 tests, and 5,329 test results have come back negative.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 33,885 cases, 2,020 hospitalizations and 402 deaths on Friday. That was up 1,338 cases, 45 hospitalizations and seven deaths from Wednesday.
On Friday, Geary County had 223 cases, which was up 21 from Wednesday, and Pottawatomie county remained at 117 cases, according to the KDHE website.
KDHE and Riley County releases data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.