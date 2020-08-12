Riley County has six new coronavirus cases since Monday, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has 489 known cases. Of those, 115 are active, 369 have recovered and five have died after testing positive.
Riley County’s active cases are down 11 from Monday. The county is awaiting results on 162 tests and has received 5,009 negative test results.
The Riley County Health Department said the average age of a coronavirus patient locally is 32.5 years old. Officials said 253, or 51.7%, of the total cases are males.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 32,547 cases, 1,975 hospitalizations and 395 deaths statewide Wednesday.
That was up 817 cases, 64 hospitalizations and eight deaths from Monday. KDHE and Riley County releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Geary County had 202 cases while Pottawatomie County had 117 Wednesday, according to KDHE. Geary County was up eight cases from Monday, and Pottawatomie County was up two.
As of Wednesday, there had been 302,016 negative tests statewide, according to KDHE.