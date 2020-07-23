The Riley County Health Department confirmed seven new coronavirus cases Thursday.
The county’s total case number since the pandemic began is now 418.
Of those, 116 are active, 299 are recovered and three people have died after testing positive.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said during a press conference Wednesday that she is encouraged to see more recovered cases than active cases.
“However, we cannot let up,” she said. “That doesn’t mean we let our guard down. We did that once before, and we can’t make that mistake again. So while those numbers are encouraging, we still need to continue to do what we’ve been doing all along.”
In the press conference, Ascension Via Christi Hospital president Bob Copple advocated for mask use.
“I know, again, people have a lot of opinions,” Copple said. “If you ask any of our physicians, I think they’ll tell you that this is a health issue; it’s not a political issue. And we need to focus on the health issue because that’s what (COVID-19) is, it is a health issue.”
There are three positive patients at Ascension Via Christi, including one on a ventilator, officials said Thursday. There is also one person under investigation for the virus at the hospital in Manhattan, officials said.
Copple said Wednesday, of the four patients in the hospital, one is in their 30s, one is in their 70s and two are in their 80s.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 24,104 cases, 1,545 hospitalizations and 308 deaths statewide Wednesday.
That is up 770 cases, 48 hospitalizations and one death from Monday.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Geary County’s total reached 160 cases while Pottawatomie County was at 102 Wednesday, according to KDHE. That was up 15 cases in Geary and none in Pottawatomie from Monday.
Gibbs said Wednesday she was in favor of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order to start schools after Labor Day. But the Kansas Board of Education on Wednesday rejected the order 5-5 (A majority decision was required for the order to proceed).
School districts will now decide when to start school, and Gibbs expressed faith in them.
“I’ve been in direct contact the most with USD 383,” she said. “but I have all faith in all of our school districts here in Riley County that they will make the right decision, and whatever that is for them. And it’s all based on what they’re seeing and their planning. But they’ve been planning all summer for this, so I know that they’ll make the right decision. Certainly they’ll reach out to us when they need help with anything.”