Riley County officials on Monday confirmed seven new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend.
The total in Riley County since the pandemic began is 426 cases.
Of those, 312 are recovered, 110 are active and four people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
However, the most recent death announced by local officials — a 96-year-old woman who lived at the Leonardville Nursing Home — has been disputed by the nursing home.
Nursing home administrators said last week although the woman died after testing positive, she was asymptomatic and died of other causes.
Kansas has had 26,172 cases, 1,644 hospitalizations and 335 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Officials did not provide information about virus patients hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi by press time.