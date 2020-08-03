Riley County confirmed one new coronavirus case over the weekend.
This is the lowest increase over a weekend since the Riley County Health Department announced no confirmed cases on May 18.
The county’s total since the pandemic began is 450.
Of those, 107 are active, 338 have recovered and five people have died after testing positive.
There are four positive patients and two people under investigation for the virus at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. None of those patients are on ventilators, officials said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 28,876 cases, 1,782 hospitalizations and 365 deaths Monday.
That was up 1,064 cases, 31 hospitalizations and seven deaths from Friday. KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Geary County had 181 cases while Pottawatomie County had 112 Monday, according to KDHE. That is up two cases in Geary County and four in Pottawatomie County from Friday.
KDHE reported the state has 272,963 negative tests.