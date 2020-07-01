Riley County has nine new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, increasing the county total to 242 total cases, officials said Wednesday.
That’s after officials reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. The county has seen an increase of 86 cases in the last week.
Of the 242 cases, 132 are active, 107 are recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Officials said there is one positive patient at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan and two people under investigation for the virus.
Six more people recovered from the virus, officials said Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 14,990 cases, 1,195 hospitalizations and 272 deaths statewide Wednesday. That is up 547 cases, 43 hospitalizations and two deaths from Monday.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Pottawatomie County has 74 cases and Geary County has 70 cases, as of Wednesday, according to KDHE. That is up six cases in Pottawatomie County and 13 cases in Geary County from Monday.
KDHE is reporting 219 cases for Riley County, but local officials said that is incorrect and the 242 is the correct total.