Riley County has five new coronavirus cases Friday, officials said, for a total of 337 cases.
Eight people also recovered from the virus, officials said.
Of the 337 cases, 141 are active, 193 are recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus. There are 243 pending test results.
There have been 3,250 negative tests so far in Riley County.
Of the county’s cases, 55.8% are men and 44.2% are women. Almost 60% of the cases involve people aged 18-24 years old. The average age is 30.1 years old.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has no positive patients or people under investigation for the virus.
“The patient who was on the ventilator is still recovering in their care, but is now off the ventilator and no longer tests positive for COVID-19,” officials said in a release Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 18,611 cases, 1,304 hospitalizations and 284 deaths statewide Friday.
That is up 993 cases, 35 hospitalizations and two deaths from Wednesday.
The state reports numbers Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Kansas has posted 199,168 negative tests.
Geary County has 115 cases while Pottawatomie County has 89 cases Friday, according to KDHE. Geary County is up 14 cases and Pottawatomie County is up six from Wednesday.