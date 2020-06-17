Riley County has another case of the coronavirus, increasing the county total to 91.
Officials announced the 91st case Wednesday afternoon; officials did not have any details on the newest case. Of the 91, 26 are active, 62 are recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
There are two positive patients at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan. One of those patients is on a ventilator, officials said. There is also one person at the hospital who is under investigation for the virus.
Riley County has seen an increase of 11 cases since Monday, officials said.
None of these new positive cases are associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at the Leonardville Nursing Home, officials said.
All residents and staff were tested again at the Leonardville Nursing Home, and there have no been no new positive cases since the five positive cases tied to the nursing home last week.
“The Leonardville Nursing Home outbreak has been contained, and that is something to celebrate,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. “The facility deployed a rapid and aggressive response and they were successful. This type of targeted strategy to control the spread of the virus will prevent the need for community-wide restrictions.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 11,681 cases, 1,011 hospitalizations and 247 deaths statewide Wednesday.
That is up 262 cases, 23 hospitalizations and two deaths from Monday.
There have been 130,443 negative tests statewide.
Pottawatomie County has 40 cases while Geary County has 30 as of Wednesday, according to KDHE.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.