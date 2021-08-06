Riley County on Friday identified new 42 new COVID cases since Wednesday.
As of Friday, the county has recorded 7,184 total cases since the pandemic started March 2020. Of those, 170 are active and 6,962 have recovered after 22 additional recoveries since Wednesday.
The county didn't report any coronavirus-related deaths Friday. Fifty-two people have died after testing positive.
The county added seven new variants of concern since Wednesday for a total of 98.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for nine COVID patients, as of Friday.
Starting Friday, the county has returned to providing updated COVID numbers three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said Wednesday the change is happening because of an uptick in cases as well as a request from the Manhattan-Ogden school district and local doctors for more frequent information with school starting back this month.
In total, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said 33,974 people or 45.77% of residents in Riley County have received one dose of the vaccine, as of Friday. KDHE said 30,523 people or 41.1% of residents were fully vaccinated Friday. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2019 was 74,232.
Kansas reported 2,177 new cases, 85 hospitalizations and 13 deaths since Wednesday, according to KDHE. The state recorded a total of 337,350 cases, 11,892 hospitalizations and 5,299 deaths since the pandemic started.
Geary County on Friday confirmed 32 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday for 3,965 total. Pottawatomie County reported 16 new COVID cases since Wednesday for 2,204 total Friday.
Additionally, Pottawatomie County reported one new variant case Friday for a total of 26. Geary County didn't recorded any new variants Friday, and its total remained at 118.