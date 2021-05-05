Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 42 new cases of the coronavirus since last week.
This is up slightly from the April 28 update, when the county reported 34 new cases.
Alice Massimi, spokeswoman for the county government, said Riley County’s total Wednesday was 6,463. Of those, 41 were active, and 43 people have died since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Massimi said 6,379 people have recovered from the virus since the outbreak started. An additional 43 people recovered from the virus since last Wednesday.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday was caring for one positive patient.
The rate of positive tests in Riley County increased by 1.4 percentage points from the week prior. From April 25-May 1, the county recorded a 3.2% rate. From April 18-24, the rate was 1.8%.
On Wednesday, Massimi said the health department had fully vaccinated 19,184 people and given 2,117 people their first dose.
Massimi said Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs may release the total number of people vaccinated countywide to county commissioners during Thursday meetings. Officials will not provide that number during Wednesday updates, Massimi said.
Officials said people need to call the health department at 785-565-6560 to schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment because the online appointment scheduling has ended, Massimi said. That's because the system is no longer needed as the online scheduling volume has gone down, Massimi said.
Kansas added 470 new cases, 33 hospitalizations and 14 deaths statewide since Monday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Wednesday was 310,115 cases, 10,312 hospitalizations and 4,999 deaths statewide.
Pottawatomie County confirmed six new cases since Monday for 1,895 total Wednesday. Geary County recorded four new cases for a total of 3,379 Wednesday.