Riley County confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus Monday, pushing the county past 600 since the pandemic began.
The total number of cases is now 606. Of those, 225 are active, 376 are recovered, and five have died after testing positive. This is the second-largest jump reported at any one time since the pandemic started. The surge comes after thousands of K-State students have returned to town for in-person classes.
Officials said one positive patient is receiving care at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan. The average age of the positive cases is 30.8 years old; 53% of cases are males and 47% are females. As of Monday, there have been 6,208 negative tests from Riley County.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 38,401 cases, 2,183 hospitalizations and 426 deaths statewide Monday. That is an increase of 1,545 cases, 24 hospitalizations and seven deaths from Friday. On Monday, Geary County had 257 cases while Pottawatomie County has 135, according to KDHE. That is up 13 cases in Geary County and six cases in Pottawatomie County from Friday.