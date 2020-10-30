Riley County on Friday confirmed 37 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday, the same number of cases recorded from Monday to Wednesday.
An additional 10 people have recovered from the virus since Wednesday, officials said Friday.
The total since the pandemic began in March is 2,214. Of those, 127 are active, 2,076 have recovered and 11 people have died.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday confirmed 3,136 new cases, 22 additional deaths and 80 more hospitalizations since Wednesday. KDHE has reported 85,181 cases, 3,382 hospitalizations and 1,029 deaths statewide since the pandemic began.
Since Monday, Pottawatomie County added 13 cases for a total of 405.
Geary County had an increase of 11 cases since Monday for a total of 573.
Estabrook, wife share update
Manhattan city commissioner Aaron Estabrook and his wife, Dantia MacDonald, are “doing better,” Estabrook told The Mercury on Friday morning.
Estabrook tested positive for the coronavirus last week and MacDonald, who has asthma, tested positive earlier this week. The couple’s isolation period ends tomorrow, Estabrook told The Mercury.
“The fatigue and headaches along with loss of smell and taste will probably take awhile to get back to normal,” Estabrook said. “We are thankful for the support and kindness from the community the last two weeks.”