Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 28 new cases of the coronavirus since last Wednesday.
This was slightly up from the April 7 update, when the county reported 27 new cases.
Alice Massimi, spokeswoman for the county government, said Riley County’s total Wednesday was 6,370. Of those, 40 were active, and 36 people have died since the pandemic began in March 2020.
An additional 16 people recovered from the virus since last Wednesday.
Massimi said 6,294 people have recovered from the virus since the outbreak started.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday was caring for one positive patient who was in the intensive care unit.
The rate of positive tests in Riley County increased by one percentage point from the week prior. From April 4-10, the county recorded a 2.1% rate. From March 28-April 3, the rate was 1.1%. Massimi said this was the 11th week in a row the county’s rating stayed below 5%.
On Wednesday, Massimi said the health department had fully vaccinated 12,984 people and given 7,625 people their first dose.
Kansas added 601 new cases, 39 hospitalizations and 14 deaths since Monday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
On Wednesday, KDHE said Kansas’ total was 305,320 cases, 9,911 hospitalizations and 4,944 deaths.
Geary County recorded 24 new cases since Monday for a total of 3,249 on Wednesday.
Pottawatomie County’s total increased by two for a total of 1,868 cases Wednesday.