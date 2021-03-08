Riley County on Monday confirmed 15 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday.
An additional 43 people recovered from the virus over the weekend as well, said Alice Massimi, county spokeswoman.
As of Monday, the Riley County Health Department has reported 6,231 cases since the pandemic began last March. Of those, 47 were active and 6,151 recovered. Since March, 33 people have died after testing positive for the virus.
One positive patient was receiving care from Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Monday.
The county health department will continue to vaccinate those in Phase 2 this week, which includes people who work in congregate settings and high-contact critical workers. So far, 4,344 Riley County residents have been fully vaccinated, as of Monday. The health department said 5,628 have received their first dose.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 590 new cases, 24 hospitalizations and four deaths since Friday. KDHE said Kansas’ total since the pandemic began last March was 296,451 cases, 9,411 hospitalizations and 4,816 deaths.
Geary County recorded six new cases of the virus since Friday, for a total of 3,069 on Monday. Pottawatomie County confirmed six new cases of the virus over the weekend; the county’s total was 1,775 Monday.