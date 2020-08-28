Riley County on Friday reported 136 new cases of coronavirus, doubling its previous highest incremental increase.
The new case total is exactly double the previous highest increase, which was reported on Wednesday; the county provides updates three times a week. It is a 20% increase since Wednesday.
The total number of positive cases since the pandemic began is 810. Of those, 411 are active, 394 are recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the virus.
There is one patient receiving care at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 41,048 cases, 2,278 hospitalizations and 443 deaths statewide Friday. That is up 1,111 cases, 52 hospitalizations and six deaths.
As of Friday, Geary County has 281 total cases, while Pottawatomie County has 143 cases. That is up 22 cases in Geary County and three cases in Pottawatomie County from Wednesday.