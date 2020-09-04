Riley County on Friday confirmed 129 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday. This is the second-largest increase in cases since the pandemic began in March.
The total number of cases in Riley County is 1,174. Of those, 679 are active, 489 have recovered and six people have died after testing positive for the virus. There are 223 pending tests.
There are three positive patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, officials said.
K-State officials are discouraging students from traveling away from campus during the Labor Day holiday weekend because of rising coronavirus cases.
The Riley County Health Department announced Friday it has revoked event permits for Greek houses at K-State through the month of September. Many Greek houses are listed as outbreak locations.
As of Wednesday, Riley County had active 11 outbreak locations: Alpha Delta Pi (6), Alpha Xi Delta (6), Chi Omega (5), Delta Sigma Phi (19), Kappa Delta (7), Kappa Kappa Gamma (6), K-State Football (10), Phi Delta Theta (21), Pi Beta Phi (5), Sigma Alpha Epsilon (6) and the Blue Valley school district office (7).
Officials announced the most recent coronavirus-related death on Wednesday; a 91-year-old Riley County man who tested positive for COVID-19 died Wednesday at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
The man was a resident of the Homestead of Manhattan Assisted Living Facility, officials said. Local health authorities are currently testing staff members and residents.
The average age of the cases in Riley County is 27 years old. Of those, 51.4% of the cases involve males while 48.6% are females, officials said. There have been 7,114 negative tests in Riley County so far.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 45,220 cases, 2,415 hospitalizations and 481 deaths statewide Friday. That was up 1,280 cases, 54 hospitalizations and 23 deaths from Wednesday.
Geary County had 326 cases while Pottawatomie County had 171 Friday, according to KDHE. Since Wednesday, that was up 22 for Geary County and 14 in Pottawatomie County.