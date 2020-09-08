Riley County on Tuesday confirmed 121 new coronavirus cases since last Friday.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 1,295. Of those, 728 are active, 561 have recovered and six people have died after testing positive. There are 183 pending tests and 7,570 negative tests so far from Riley County.
There are four positive patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan receiving care. One of those patients is on a ventilator, officials said.
In addition, officials said they have identified new outbreak locations and added more cases to current outbreaks. The new outbreak locations were scheduled to be released later Tuesday.
An outbreak is declared when five or more cases are tied to a certain time and place.
As of Friday, there were 13 active outbreaks in Riley County, including sororities and fraternities at Kansas State University:
- Homestead Assisted Living Facility (6)
- Theta Xi fraternity at K-State (5)
- Delta Sigma Phi fraternity (20)
- Phi Delta Theta fraternity (21)
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity (5)
- Alpha Delta Pi sorority (10)
- Alpha Xi Delta sorority (7)
- Chi Omega sorority (6)
- Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority (8)
- Kappa Delta sorority (7)
- Pi Beta Phi sorority (5)
- K-State football team (12)
- Blue Valley school district office (7)
The number of outbreaks associated with fraternities and sororities and the cases among adults aged 18-24 led to the health department canceling event permits for all Greek houses in Manhattan during September, said Julie Gibbs, health department director.
Local officials did not release data Monday because of the Labor Day holiday, but the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported data Monday.
KDHE reported 46,914 cases, 2,441 hospitalizations and 485 deaths statewide Monday. That was up 1,694 cases, 26 hospitalizations and four deaths from Friday, according to KDHE.
Geary County’s total went up by 19 cases and Pottawatomie County went up six, had 345 cases, based on KDHE data provided Monday.
Pottawatomie County’s total since the 177 Monday, KDHE reported. That was up 19 in Geary County and six in Pottawatomie County from Friday.
The Riley County Health Department will not hold its weekly coronavirus update this week.
Vivienne Uccello, public information officer, said the health staff won’t be available because of testing events and other duties.