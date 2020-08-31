Riley County confirmed 112 new coronavirus cases Monday, the second-largest increase in cases since the pandemic began in March. The 112 confirmed between last Friday and Monday is second only to the 136 confirmed last Friday. Numbers have surged since the return of college students to town.
The total number of cases is 922, officials said. Of those, 523 are active, 394 are recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
That is an increase of 13.8% or 112 new cases. Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs estimates about 95% of the new cases involve people aged 18-24 years old.
The percent positive rate rose to about 35%, Gibbs said Monday during the Riley County Commission meeting, although that number is not officially confirmed right now, she said; officials are waiting on student data from the Lafene Health Center at Kansas State University.
“That’s up significantly from 11% from the previous week,” she said.
Two positive patients are receiving care at Ascension Via Christi, Gibbs said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 42,612 cases, 2,304 hospitalizations and 446 deaths statewide on Monday. That is up 1,564 cases and three deaths from Friday. Geary County has 295 cases (an increase of 14), and Pottawatomie County has 145 cases (an increase of two).