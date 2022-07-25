A year of work built up to as little as a few minutes of judging for some area youth over the last week.
Riley County 4-Hers showed off their efforts at the county fair over the last week, including a day packed with animal judging Saturday. These young people trained animals, prepared arts and crafts and baked tasty treats to get ready for the fair.
Large fans were set up around the livestock areas and water from hoses dripped down the sides of one of the tents to help keep the animals cool on a day when the high topped 100 degrees. Chickens clucked next to the rabbit show when it kicked off at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Parker Kennedy, 8, a member of the Leonardville Hustlers 4-H club, entered nine rabbits in the county fair this year and said she takes her rabbits through the motions of judging to prepare them for the fair, such as training them to sit how the judge will want them to and checking their ears and teeth. She said doing those things ahead of time helps the rabbits stay calmer during the show.
“They don’t care what you do with them because they’ve done it before and it’s not scary,” she said.
Kennedy also showed pigs and chickens at the fair. Different species require different preparation, she said. Rabbits need to have their nails trimmed and have their coats brushed out, while the pigs get dirty and have to get washed off.
She said pigs are the most difficult for her because they are harder to handle and guide to the show ring.
“It takes a long time to get them to the ring,” she said.
She said rabbits are her favorite project because she enjoys getting to hold them, and a lot of her friends also show rabbits.
“I like to give them treats and sometimes pet them and hold them,” Kennedy said. “Sometimes they take a nap in my legs.”
Kennedy’s mother, Kayla, said rabbits are her daughter’s biggest project because the animals are so manageable for her. They become like pets in a way the other animals don’t, she said.
“They’re easier for her to handle,” she said. “They can be more hands on.”
Kayla said her daughter puts a lot of work into all the animals. For the category for young rabbits, Kennedy had to calculate when to breed her rabbits of that species so the baby would be the right age for the category at fair time. The family then figured out how to bottle feed the babies. This work continues during fair week.
“We get here at 7 in the morning and it’s taking care of animals,” Kayla said. “She’s good about helping others. Once hers are taken care of, she goes down her little friend list.”
She said preparing for the fair teaches her daughter responsibility because the animals require so much care. She said she also appreciates how her daughter and all the other 4-Hers help each other with the work.
“Even though they’re competing, they still help each other,” Kayla said.