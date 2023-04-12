The Riley County Planning Board/Board of Zoning Appeals recommended not building an electrical substation near the Konza Prairie Biological Station.
However, this doesn’t prevent the county commission from granting approval of the substation next month.
Riley County officials said in a statement Wednesday that more than 90 people attended the board’s meeting Monday to share their concerns about a proposal to build an electrical substation in Ashland Township south of Manhattan. The board’s decision to deny the request came following comments largely against the proposal from area residents and landowners. Evergy personnel also spoke during the meeting.
According to county officials, members of the Planning Board said they decided against the measure because the location was “not suitable,” as it was too close to the Konza Prairie Biological Station. Ashland Township officials also did not support the project.
In their request, Evergy executives asked for approval to construct a substation, which would be called Konza Substation, on a tract of land just west of the intersection of Konza Prairie Lane and McDowell Creek Road. The proposed substation would increase the reliability, serviceability, and load of Evergy’s electrical system in Manhattan, according to officials.
The request will next appear in front of Riley County commissioners for consideration at their May 1 meeting. If commissioners approve the project, Evergy would likely acquire the property this summer, with construction starting at the end of next year. If the request is denied, Evergy officials have the option of trying their request again in the future.