Riley City Council member Greg McKinley is running for a seat on the Riley County Commission.
McKinley, a Republican, filed with the Riley County Clerk’s Office on Friday to run against current Riley County Commission chairman Marvin Rodriguez.
Although he saw news break Thursday afternoon about controversial comments made by Rodriguez, McKinley told The Mercury that did not prompt his decision to run.
“I mean I was planning on doing it,” he said.
Rodriguez represents what’s called District 2, which includes the rural north part of the county.
McKinley said he felt that part of the county is not represented, which prompted him to run. He said he decided about a year ago to run.
“I think I’m qualified,” said McKinley, who has lived in Riley for the past 14 years and also lived in Manhattan for 19 years.
McKinley retired in February after working as an estimator and project manager at BPW Masonry in Riley.
McKinley has been on the Riley City Council for the past 10 years.
McKinley is the first candidate to file in the race against Rodriguez, a Republican who has already filed for re-election.
Commissioner Ron Wells is also up for re-election in November for his District 3 seat.
Wells and former Manhattan city commissioner John Matta area running on the Republican side of the ticket. Kathryn Focke, local businesswoman and former Riley County Democratic party chair, is running as a Democrat for Wells’ seat.
The candidate filing deadline for the general election is June 1. The primary election will be Aug. 4. The general election is Nov. 3.