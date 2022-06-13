It’s a happy event with a wry name: friends from the Luckey High School Class of 1966 reunite each year for a “Last Man Standing” dinner.
Luckey Catholic High School closed on May 24, 1986, because of financial difficulties and dwindling enrollment.
The men in the 1966 graduating class, all of whom are in their 70s, have come together for the last three years in Manhattan.
Tim Sughrue, the organizer of the reunion, said as they grow older, they value their relationships and interconnection more. Sughrue said the event was supposed to be semi-annual but then became a yearly thing.
He said two years is quite a lag time for maintaining good strong relationships, so having it more often strengthens the ties among them.
“We enjoy each other’s company, so we come together on an annual basis now and have dinner with one another and renew those bonds,” Sughrue said.
Jerry Henderson, 73, said they call the dinner “The Last Man Club.” He said the gathering is 14 of 21 alumni, or two-thirds of their class. Sughrue explained that it comes from a military tradition when a unit has served with each other over an extended period of time in combat, they have a last man standing event where they recognize anyone who has died. This year, the group honored Bill Crook.
The men travel from as far as South Dakota, Florida, Colorado and Nebraska to meet with one another.
A special part of the dinner is when the friends toast their classmates. Each man had a shot glass with his name on, and the group had a bottle of whiskey labeled with the class of 1966.
Henderson said he attributes the group’s success to the culture they got at Luckey High School. “It was really reading, writing and arithmetic. We were not given any slack,” Henderson said.
They shared stories of the past and caught up on their lives at the dinner.
Davis Wells said the reunion is macabre, but it helps you realize your mortality. He quoted one of his friends who said, “Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer we get to the end, the faster it goes.”
Wells said friendships like they have cannot develop instantaneously. He said no 25-year-old can have that kind of friendship.
Mike Danenberg said the way the guys have been able to stay in contact is through the computer and Sughrue putting the dinner together each year. He also said the group previously had some successful five-year reunions.
Sughrue said the key to the event is opening communication.
“I think there’s a lot of respect we have for each other. You can sense there is good humor,” Sugrue said. “We’re all old enough and beyond that, ego, status and wealth and prestige and power is not as important to us.”
Sughrue suggested their bond transcends what is normally found in families.
“There’s absolute acceptance for all of us,” Sughrue said. “I think that if there would be a need for assistance or support, emotional or otherwise, we would rally to each other.”
The reunion of Luckey High friends happened to take place on the same weekend as Manhattan’s High School Alumni Reunion, an all-class event. The reunions were in Aggieville Friday and Saturday night; alumni of each decade had a designated bar at which to gather.
Aggieville Business Association director Dennis Cook said he estimated that the event drew 500 to 800 people. He said they gave out wristbands to show what decade a person graduated in, but they didn’t sell admission or keep an exact count.
He said Friday was a good turnout for a summer evening in Manhattan.
“It really brings people in who don’t get to Manhattan as often,” he said.
Cook said the reunion drew people from every class.
“But the people from the ‘70s and ‘80s,” he said, “they’re the ones who really come back.”