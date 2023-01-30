A retired military officer is the first candidate to file for the Manhattan-Ogden school board race.
Robert Busby, 49, filed for the November election Friday with the Riley County Clerk’s office.
Busby, a 1991 graduate of Manhattan High School, said he works in information technology and cybersecurity leadership for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Busby is a retired military officer with more than 28 years of service, starting his career in the Air Force and ending it with the Army in 2019. He is also vice chair on the Pottawatomie County Planning Commission and a Blue Township committeeman for the Pottawatomie County Republican Party.
Busby said he believes public education is “the great equalizer” because it provides a path for children to maximum their potential and a place to hone critical thinking skills to solve problems and overcome adversities.
Busby said his No. 1 priority is to improve standardized test scores. He also said he’s interested in examining graduation requires to prepare students for the workforce of the future, which “is not as far away as some might think.”
An August 2010 Lawrence Journal-World article about Sam Brownback supporters said Busby and his wife homeschooled their two teenage daughters.
Busby told The Mercury they made the decision to homeschool the girls while he was stationed at Fort Drum, New York. But he said they graduated from public school.
“They got home schooled, (attended) public school and private school,” he said. “They got the whole gamut.”
In the November race, the seats of Kristin Brighton, Darell Edie, Curt Herrman and Brandy Santos will be up for election.
At the Jan. 4 board meeting, Edie said he wouldn’t seek re-election, which means there will be at least one new board member.
