The dispatcher vacancy rate has been reduced by half after the Riley County Police Department implemented strategies to address the retention problem in the county’s consolidated communications center.
The center, which is within the police department but dispatches emergency responders throughout the county, has dealt with a chronic staff shortage for years because of high turnover, Director Dennis Butler said at Monday’s Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board meeting.
Department officials developed a $34,000 plan for implementation beginning in 2020 that included pay increases, breaking up the training process into two parts and increasing focus on recruitment.
“At that time, we had a 23-person communication staffing allotment and we routinely had five to seven vacancies or about 25% or more,” Butler said. “I can tell you from a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation, that is not sustainable very long and often leads to continued high turnover.”
The plan divided training, which took about seven months before someone was fully trained, into two levels. The first level has limited responsibilities, mainly taking administrative calls and dispatching to 911 emergencies. Once someone is ready, they can move on to complete their training.
Butler said while slight pay increases across the board for employees has helped, he believes dividing the training process helped to not overwhelm new hires as dispatching can be a stressful and difficult job.
He said officials expected to see steady changes over two years, but the vacancy rate already has been halved within its first year, dropping from an average rate of 5.67 employees in 2019 to 2.42 in 2020. The average number of fully trained dispatchers also rose from 16.2 to 17.3.
“I really thought it would take longer to get where we are now,” Butler said. “I’m very pleased where we are, and we’re continuing to make progress.”
New board
In a routine board member rotation, the law board welcomed three new faces.
They included John Ford and Kathryn Focke, the two representatives from the Riley County Commission, and Patricia Hudgins, who hasone of the city at-large positions.
Members unanimously approved city commissioner Linda Morse as the board’s chairwoman and Robert Ward, a county at-large representative, as the vice-chairman. BeEtta Stoney continues to serve on the board in a city at-large position. Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson, by statute, continues to serve as the secretary.
Former Riley County Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez, Manhattan Mayor Wynn Butler and Craig Beardsley rotated off the board, and officials recognized them with a plaque for their service.