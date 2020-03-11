Manhattan had a healthy 2019 holiday shopping season, with retail sales in November and December up 4.28% compared to the previous year, according to reports.
The city had about $14.6 million in retail sales based on reports reflecting November and December sales. That comes from a calculation using the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%. (This base sales tax rate of 8.95% is not the uniform rate in all parts of Manhattan, however.)
In 2018, the city had $14 million in retail sales during the holiday season. Bernie Hayen, director of finance for the city, said the city had a few more retail businesses compared to a year ago, which helped increase retail sales figures.
Retail sales increased in both November and December.
In January, the city had $6.8 million in retail trade, collecting $610,031 in sales tax revenue. This figure represents November 2019 sales.
That is up from the $6.4 million in sales and $576,255 in sales tax revenue in the previous year.
That is an increase of 6.25%.
In February, the city had $7.8 million in retail sales, collecting $703,521 in sales tax revenue. This figure represents December 2019 sales.
That is up from the $7.6 million in sales and $685,243 in sales tax revenue in the previous year. That is an increase of about 2.6%.
The overall total sales amounted to $22.63 million during the holiday season. That is down 0.8% from the $22.8 million collected over that same time period in the previous year.
Those figures include other categories such as food and hotels.
For the first two months of 2020, sales tax revenue is $2.02 million, down from $2.04 million collected at the same point last year.