Participants splashed into 40-degree water on Saturday for the Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics.
Eight-five people went to Tuttle Creek State Park to take the plunge.
“Individuals sign up to take the plunge into cold water, which means they fundraise for several weeks leading up to the event,” said Krystin Guggisberg, Special Olympics Kansas sports and program manager.
Guggisberg said the event helped the organization raise $16,000. Guggisberg said the goal is to “make ourselves a little uncomfortable.”
“Do something that we’re not used to doing with the idea being that we have special athletes who push themselves every single day to just show up for who they are exactly the way they are,” Guggisberg said.
Guggisberg said she got involved with Polar Plunge because the events are addictive.
“You want to keep doing it. You want to keep getting involved,” Guggisberg said. “So once you start, you really can’t stop.”
The event not only featured the plunge but a costume contest.
Gage Whitmore, a police officer for Riley County Police Department, won best individual contest for dressing up as Jack Nolan from the movie “Castaway.” Riley County EMS workers won best group costume content for their “polar opposites” theme, dressing as electrodes. The team had T-shirts with abbreviations for right arm, left arm, right leg and left leg, and EMS Assistant Director Josh Gering as the “ground.”
The Junction City Police Department plunged as a team.
Police Chief John Lamb said the police department had 10 people participate and raised close to $1,000.
“The main reason is community support,” Lamb said. “One of our core values is always to be community-focused and get out amongst the community and show that we are part of the community committed to supporting organizations such as the Polar Plunge, which ultimately supports Special Olympics.”
Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity had seven participate. Fraternity member Charlie Elbert said the group did the plunge because its members think it is a great event. The fraternity raised close to $400.
Elbert said the fraternity gets a sense of brotherhood at the event, but “it’s bigger than themselves.”
Kim Schnee, president for Manhattan Special Olympics, said her team had 27 participants take the plunge, winning awards for most dollars raised and most participants. Schnee has been a Special Olympics volunteer for 38 years. The group’s goal was to raise $5,000, but it fell $1,500 short.
Schnee started volunteering for the Special Olympics as a teacher at Wamego. She said she got hooked. “I’ve always had a soft spot for anybody with a disability,” Schnee said.
She said she enjoys seeing the smiles on kids’ faces during practice and seeing the improvements they make.