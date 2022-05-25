Residents living along Elm Slough Road concerned with the safety of the road came before the Pottawatomie County Commission on Monday .
Kim Newell has lived off of Elm Slough Road since 2005 and said she has only seen the traffic increase.
“I think the one thing that makes Elm Slough different (from other rock roads) is the number of people that go over the road,” she said. “The Manhattan Mercury article that was posted a few months ago said there were 450-500 vehicles a day. That is obviously a considerable amount of cars on a road that was never designed to handle that amount of traffic.”
Michael Billings complimented the county on its well-maintained roads, but he believes Elm Slough has too much traffic and isn’t meeting the standards the other roads are.
“Our road is a little bit different due to the amount of traffic we have up and down Elm Slough Road,” he explained. “There’s been conversations since 2007 about doing something to make it safer. In 2018 we had a big meeting at the Wamego Middle School stating that something was going to get done, and I think it’s time for that.” Billing’s safety concerns stem from a recent accident involving a school bus and another car.
According to Billings, the 45-mph speed limit may be too high for Elm Slough Road given its narrow width and hills. He urged the commissioners to consider a lower speed limit and more vigorous maintenance until road improvements can be completed.
“I was under the impression that there have been residents that own property that the county paid for the easements and the widening, so it kind of feels like we were there and everything just stopped,” he concluded.
Laura Nickel requested an update from the commissioners on the status of Elm Slough Road. She said commissioners never responded to emails.
“I’m representing about 85 landowners and homeowners on Elm Slough from 99 to Flint Rock Road,” she said. “We want some updates on where the project is. In 2018 we had a meeting at the middle school about buying easements. Then we heard rumors one landowner wasn’t selling. Again, we would like an update.”
Ryan Hargitt lives on the corner of Elm Slough and Treyton’s Lane and has seen multiple accidents. He said the issue isn’t having a paved road, it’s having a road that is safe.
“My biggest thing is the focus on safety. I think I’ve had three vehicles in my yard in the five years I’ve lived there,” he said. “One young man had his car turned on its side. And now we’ve had a bus.”
He informed commissioners that he has prepared a slideshow he is scheduled to present to them on June 13.