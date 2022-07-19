As Susan Whitaker recounted her children’s experiences with Manhattan’s parks and recreation programs, she touched on themes expressed — often with passion — by other members of a sprawling crowd on Monday night who made their pitch to save the programs.
Whitaker noted that, as a single parent with multiple responsibilities, the presence of parks and recreation activities close to home was particularly vital to her and her children.
“It’s not fair to my kids if we lose it,” she said of the programming. “It’s not fair to any of our kids if we lose it.”
The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board held a special meeting Monday night at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters to gather feedback about programming as administrators say they deal with challenges in providing programs. More than 100 people filled the meeting room, and 17 spoke publicly about their concerns regarding potential programming cuts.
“We are certainly experiencing significant challenges with program delivery due to workforce shortages and funding,” city manager Ron Fehr said in a written statement before the meeting. “Our goal is to meet with the public, and seek opportunities and partnerships, in order to begin to find common ground on how to move forward in a sustainable way, while still contributing to the high quality of life we desire.”
Mike Matson, who served as lead facilitator for the meeting, noted the reach of parks and recreation to various corners of the community. As director of external affairs for the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, he underlined the importance of the department to the chamber.
“You think about growth in Manhattan and the future and how we are going to expand, it will require a robust parks and recreation system,” he said.
Matson also pointed out the importance of the Manhattan Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, and he noted the presence of city staff members including Fehr and Wyatt Thompson, interim parks and recreation director. And he introduced city commissioners who were attending the meeting as he underscored their importance to future programming decisions.
“The buck will stop with these five individuals,” Matson said.
Early in the meeting, Fehr recounted some of the financial struggles faced by the parks department.
“In 2016, a lot of the revenues started to go pretty flat,” he said. “We’ve been kind of struggling since then, trying to carry on. COVID hit, and it’s been a struggle coming out of COVID to hire and keep people to offer the programs.”
Fehr also discussed a budget overview handout distributed throughout the crowd.
Thompson delivered a brief preview of coming activities.
“We do intend to bring back a variety of fall sports and activities,” he said. “Youth sports, adult sports, art, dance. They may look a little different. They may have different timings or time frames or locations, but we do intend to offer those opportunities for folks.”
Thompson added that “in some of those areas we will rely on volunteers or parents to assist us in delivering those programs.”
In a series of speeches limited to five minutes each, members of the public noted the ways in which Parks & Recreation activities nourish multiple corners of the community. One speaker stressed the importance of activities for senior citizens and other residents who are seeking activities other than team sports. Others stressed the need for the department to provide opportunities for those living on tight budgets.
Some expressed concern that privatization of recreational activities — if publicly-offered programs fall away — will leave the most vulnerable members of the community without recreational opportunities.
Others implored officials to seek harder to find sponsors for recreation activities.
And speakers from the public frequently emphasized that the activities did not simply offer diversion but also cultivated the mental health of community members. Some pointed to research on adolescent development.
Early in the meeting, Fehr stressed the importance of recruiting more volunteers as a strategy for keeping programs afloat, especially in the short term. A longer-term goal, he said, could involve creating a foundation specifically for parks and recreation.
Fehr noted current support from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, and he said a foundation focused on parks and recreation may be honed in the future.
But other work, he said, needed to be done in the short term.
“Our goal for the near term is to try to build back and hire some additional staff,” Fehr said in an interview after the meeting. “Until we can do some of that, we’re going to need some volunteers to run some of those programs.”
After the meeting, Thompson noted both funding challenges and a shortage of applicants for vacant positions as challenges. He said between 12 and 15 parks and recreation positions are vacant.
Thompson also stressed, during the meeting, the need to maintain parks and recreation and its vibrant public programs.
“No one is trying to break Parks & Rec,” he said. “No one is trying to privatize Parks & Rec.”
Ed Klimek, parks advisory board chair, encouraged people to continue providing feedback and brainstorming solutions about the overall challenge.
“We’ve got to fix it, because this is an important thing for our community,” he said.
People who want to provide feedback this week can go to cityofmhk.com/parksrecforum.