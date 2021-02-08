Neither falling snow nor the coronavirus deterred people Saturday from donating food to the Flint Hills Breadbasket’s annual “Souper Bowl” canned goods collection drive.
“People are so generous here in Manhattan,” said Maribeth Kieffer, executive director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Because of the pandemic, organizers held a contactless food drive at the Flint Hills Breadbasket at 905 Yuma St. This year, drivers pulled their car up and volunteers picked up donations from the back of vehicles. Typically, there are collection sites around town where people can drop off items.
“Cash donations are good, and the food is down, but we expected that,” Kieffer said. “This is the first time that we have done this.”
Organizers likely will know the collection totals Wednesday, Kieffer said. Last year, the event collected nearly 15,300 pounds of food and more than $2,000 in monetary donations for the food pantry.
The St. Thomas More Knights of Columbus, a fraternal organization of the Catholic church, helped with the event this year. Former Riley County attorney Bill Kennedy stopped by to help as well.
Kennedy founded and began organizing this event in 1995. He said the event was founded on three pillars.
“Pillar 1 was all the hype about the Super Bowl,” he said. “Pillar 2 was the wonderful community and Pillar 3 was the Flint Hills Breadbasket. And I thought, ‘All I’ve got to do is put a rope between those pillars.’”
While the event is connected to the Super Bowl, hunger still goes on daily, Kennedy said.
“As county attorney, I was in a number of different situations at homes and dealing with children and so on,” he said. “And I was very aware that hunger was real, that poverty was real in Manhattan. And a whole lot of us came to work and went home, and didn’t see that.”
Kennedy, who is retired, said he is glad volunteers and the community have kept it going over the years.
“It’s wonderful to see this goes on,” he said.
Camilla Roberts, her husband and their two daughters were among the volunteers Saturday. They all have been volunteering as a family for over five years.
“We try to have the conversations of why we’re doing it,” she said. “And so even today we’re like, ‘OK, yes, we’re going to go because you’re able to have three meals a day without any concern whatsoever. And there are people here who can’t, and so this is a way for us to give some of our time to be able to help.’”