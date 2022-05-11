The Pottawatomie County Commission will consider a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a rock quarry south of Wheaton on Reves Road after it was denied by the planning commission.
The county commissioners can either agree with the planning commission and deny the permit by Mid-States Materials, or they can override it and approve the permit. Several residents with concerns regarding the rock quarry spoke to the county commissioners at Monday’s meeting.
Matt Ubel, Wheaton resident, invited the commissioners to come out to the proposed site, walk the area, and talk to those living near it about their concerns. All three commissioners agreed to go out separately on their own and review the area.
Lawrence Ubel, also of Wheaton, emphasized the need to set out specific regulations for the rock quarry if the commission approves the permit.
“We shouldn’t tell land owners what to do with their property, but once we don’t, we should be able to protect other land owners in the area,” Ubel said. “There are ways to do that. We have the rock in this county everyone wants. We also have control of the CUP.”
Ubel went on to encourage the commissioners to include language in the permit to regulate the quarry and protect the surrounding land owners. “Come on people,” he said. “It’s coming. We know it is. Let’s regulate it. Let’s make them do business our way.”
Fourth-generation farmer Travis Ross also addressed the commission with his concerns.
“Our farm is right below the proposed quarry site,” he said. “We are concerned about the gas line by Wheaton, Blaine, and Westmoreland. Not to mention the waterlines that feed some of these residences. Also, some of our biggest concerns are the natural springs. Everyone out there has a well. Everyone relies on these waters. The possibility of pollution flowing downstream.”
Ross also expressed concern over the dust, road traffic and tonnage on bridges. He encouraged the county commissioners to take their time reviewing the information before making a decision, and to listen to the Planning Commission.
Stephan Metzger, county planner, briefed the commissioners on the process for approving CUPs and encouraged them to read the entire packet on the rock quarry at Reves Road, so they are prepared to make a decision when it is presented to them in a couple of weeks.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman expressed frustration there is no way to truly ensure that property owners are following the conditions written into any approved Conditional Use Permit.
“You set these rules, you set these stipulations, and if you don’t have any way to enforce them. … There needs to be an individual that is hired, that is responsible for going out and making sure all is done right,” Weixelman said. “I get so sick and tired of having all these regulations and stipulations and you might as well sign the paper and throw it in the trash.”
Weixelman emphasized his point by throwing paper in the trashcan at his side.
Commissioner Greg Riat agreed with Weixelman’s concerns.
“I do think there is going to be, between the solar panels, venues, and quarries, issues reported and the county should have some type of enforcement,” he said. “I think that can be easily addressed by having licensing fees, so we don’t have to spend tax payers’ dollars. With all the stuff coming I’d like us to look at licensing fees and possibly getting someone to enforce.”
Big Lakes Budget
The 50th Anniversary for Big Lakes Developmental Center will be in 2023. President and CEO Lori Feldkamp says the center has a full year of events planned.
“Fifty years of providing services to Riley, Geary, Pottawatomie, and Clay counties. A pretty big deal. You all will be invited to the gala in April,” Feldkamp told commissioners.
Feldkamp is requesting $179,238 from the county to help cover transportation costs. This is a 3% increase from last year.
Feldkamp reported they are struggling to find staff. There are currently 100 job openings out of a total of 250 positions. This limits the ability to expand services. The wait list for services in Pottawatomie County is 31. The average time on the wait list is nine years and eight months.
“This past legislative session we worked really hard with state association and we worked our legislators really hard, and we were able to get a 25 percent increase in funding,” said Feldkamp. This will allow for a wage increase from $12.50 to $16.50, which Feldkamp hopes will help fill positions.
Blue Township
Sewer District
The commission approved requests to replace a 22-year-old lift station in Eagles Landing and buy a sewer inspection camera.
Kyle Minton, utility operator, requested the items, saying the lift station replacement would cost $100,000 and a camera would cost $37,022. Items will be paid for by sewer district fees.
Green Valley, US-24
In spite of inclement weather and having concrete forms stolen off a trailer, the construction at Green Valley Road and U.S. Highway 24 is ahead of schedule and coming in under budget.
“The contract states it needs to be done the 1st of August, and they thought at one point they were two months ahead, maybe now more like six weeks ahead of schedule,” said County Engineer Nathan Bergman.
County Administrator Chad Kinsley said the project was estimated to cost $5.9 million when finished, with $3 million from the Kansas Department of Transportation. The cost to date is $4.4 million.
County counselor ‘reminder’
County Counselor John Watt reminded the commissioners to act as a group, rather than as individuals.
“I think you all know that when it comes to county policies, you have to act as a group,” he said. “You have to act as a commission. You cuss and discuss, and you come to a decision. And that decision is made public. As individuals you don’t have authority to do anything.”
Watt began to give an example. “Let’s say … Greg, there’s a bridge out in your area and you think something should be done about it, you can’t go to Nathan and say ‘draw up some plans on this … let’s do this … let’s do that’.”
“I’m going to interrupt, John,” Riat said. “This conversation has nothing to do with me. This is not about me. And I think it’s time to call it as it is. And I told Chad I was going to say this. So, if you want to call out the commissioner we are having problems with, that’s fine. But it wasn’t me.”
“I understand,” said Watt. “I was using that as an easy example. As a hypothetical. My understanding is that Commissioner (Dee) McKee had some conversations with Nathan. As I understand it — I’m getting it second hand — there were directions that were given and wishes made as to courses of action. And it can’t be done that way. Chad has authority as administrator to direct staff. You as individual commissioners don’t have that authority. It’s a line you need to be aware of and a line you shouldn’t cross.”
McKee explained the magnitude of what is going on in Blue Township makes it difficult to address everything in the meetings. “I don’t presume to think that I’ll make something happen without having to come to commission. I respect your comments, and understand,” she said to Watt.
