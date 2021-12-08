Manhattan city commissioners adopted the new Manhattan Development Code 4-1 Tuesday, but they plan to revisit one item after residents of one neighborhood shared concerns about new homes being built.
The commission voted on the first reading of the code in November. The document reduces the number of residential zoning districts and adds requirements for design and landscaping in commercial developments, among other changes.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook voted against the code because of how the document defines “family.” Estabrook said the definition in the document means five or more unrelated people aren’t legally allowed to live in a single unit.
Though they adopted the development code, commissioners also voted 5-0 for the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board to revisit the Manhattan development code item on lot coverage in relation to Manhattan Urban Area comprehensive land-use plan zoning regulation.
Community members from the “established neighborhood overlay district” voiced concerns about new regulations for lot coverage, setback and design requirements for homes.
The district is a large area of mostly older homes mostly south and east of the K-State campus. That area is basically bounded by Old Claflin Road on the north, Fort Riley Boulevard on the south, Sunset Avenue on the west and Manhattan Town Center on the east.
Sylvia Beeman said she is worried about big homes built in the district and taxes rising.
“One thing that people like about our neighborhood is that the houses are still affordable,” Beeman said. “There are a lot of houses in the traditional neighborhood overlay area that a lot of people would consider junk, and young families and retired people have moved in there and made them really beautiful places.”
Betty Banner has lived in the district for almost 50 years.
“I want to be certain that when these changes are made to our neighborhoods they are not decimated by buildings that don’t fit,” she said.
In 2003, residents living in what was known as the traditional neighborhood overlay district (TNO), now the established neighborhood overlay district, pushed for changes to the zoning code because of the building of duplexes that some people said did not match the neighborhood’s character.
Because of the duplexes, officials tightened restrictions on the size of buildings by dropping lot coverage maximums from 35% to 30%, created front-yard setback standards that ranged from 14-25 feet, and added design site standards for buildings to match or complement the area.
Chad Bunger, assistant director of community development for the city, said the new regulations revert lot coverage back to 35%, putting 88% of properties in a sample back into conforming with regulations.
Officials also created a new front- and side-yard setback system for the neighborhood. Homes have to be within 7 feet of the average setback of all the homes on the block but can not be closer than 12 feet of the property line. According to Bunger, this would put 94% of sampled homes in compliance.
Additionally, reducing side-yard setback from 8 feet to 6 feet brings conforming properties up from 12% to 52%. City staff members are enforcing design requirements to match the characteristics of the neighborhood, with minimum roof pitches, raised building foundations, detached garage styles and an emphasis on front porches. These regulations are set because a lot of homes in the areas were built before zoning regulations were created.
Bunger does not think the district is going to see many big homes built in the area. He said that there are design standards for both the site and the building, and elements of the structures are going to match the neighborhood.
“I want some ability to have some insight for the public into what is happening, what is taking place,” Commissioner Linda Morse said. “So some kind of public listing of building permits.” Morse said she wants more transparency between the city and citizens for what is being done in the neighborhood.