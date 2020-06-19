In the midst of a pandemic and protests, about 70 people marched through Aggieville and around City Park Friday morning in honor of Juneteenth.
June 19 marks the anniversary of slaves in Texas learning on that date in 1865 that slavery had ended and they were free — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation became official in 1863.
Some accounts say that the delay may have been caused by a messenger being murdered on his way to Texas to deliver the news. Others say the message was deliberately withheld so slave owners could maintain labor forces on their plantation or reap one last harvest.
“Two extra years of free labor, free economic and wealth ability, exploitation…” said Teresa Parks, one of the event’s organizers. “It doesn’t take two years to get anywhere in this country or anywhere else. Lots of that was done on purpose.”
Typically in Manhattan, the day is commemorated with barbecues and citywide celebrations, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic halted those events. Parks said organizers put together the march and the vigil planned for Friday night because they didn’t want the occasion to not be acknowledged.
The Juneteenth celebrations resonate a bit differently this year in the midst of ongoing protests and marches across the country for racial equity and the end of police brutality against black people.
Parks said she appreciates the community’s overall positive response to Black Lives Matter efforts in Manhattan, which would not be possible without the support.
“We want you to think about the value of black lives, and not in monetary means,” Parks said. “I’m not saying that black lives have never been valued, but they’ve been valued by their monetary potential, for their economic gains and for things that can help something else. That’s why we come together and celebrate Juneteenth because this is about us being able to say we’re free-ish since 1865.”
Bryan Samuel, chief diversity and inclusion officer of K-State, said it was “far past time” to end the injustices against and murder of black lives.
Samuel said recent events have hit home for him and he empathized with those witnessing them as his own father was shot by police when he was a child.
“No other crime than running from the police,” he said. “That struck a chord in me at the young age of seven years of life. For years and years and years, I was traumatized by that. So I can only imagine that as students and young people go through their lives, they have to watch things like the taking of Mr. (George) Floyd’s life or they have to hear things like Mr. (Ahmaud) Arbery, who was simply out for a jog and ended up losing his life, or even more recently, Mr. (Rayshard) Brooks in Atlanta who fell asleep in a car at a drive-through at a restaurant … and 45 minutes later, his life was ended.”
Samuel said K-State is working on its own efforts to address diversity and inclusion at the university, one of which is forming a diversity advisory team to help the administration understand and guide them in how to respond to related issues. They also have begun community action talks and are looking at how to enhance the recruitment of students, faculty and staff “across all demographics.” After sending out a climate survey to students and staff, Samuel said they’ve invited some to participate in focus groups about race, diversity, inclusion and social justice to identity action items the university should take.
A “candlelight” vigil was scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the City Park Pavilion. Attendees were asked to wear masks, bring a flashlight and pay homage to people like George Floyd, who died at the hands of law enforcement in late May.
There was a 70% chance of rain in the evening.