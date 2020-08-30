According to a recent community-wide survey, Riley Countians reported a high quality of life in the area, but they also noted a lack of affordable housing, living wage jobs and accessible and affordable mental health services as ongoing issues.
The Flint Hills Wellness Coalition, an organization advocating for improved community health, coordinated a needs assessment for Riley County with Wichita State University’s Center for Applied Research and Evaluation. The coalition on Thursday released a completed report compiling summaries of the data.
It received 1,229 completed surveys and also interviewed and hosted focus groups with people in underrepresented communities and backgrounds, such as those with lower incomes and Hispanics or Latinos.
Many respondents said the county has a reputation for being safe, a good place to raise a family with good schools and a “strong sense of community collaboration.”
At the same time, some reported they thought the growth of the community, especially in Manhattan, is connected to higher housing costs and property taxes, lack of living wage jobs and insufficient infrastructure.
“Similar to the findings of the community needs assessment conducted in 2014-2015, the overarching themes for all of the data collected are that Riley County is a community that enjoys a high quality of life and vibrancy,” the report says, “but is beginning to show more negative signs of growth, such as ... an expanding gap between ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ with a resulting need for more resources for those in need.”
The identified issues are exacerbated as Riley County and Manhattan have a higher percentage of its population at the federal poverty level than the state average, 21.6% in Riley County and 25.4% for Manhattan versus 12.4% in Kansas.
Based on a 2014-2018 estimate, the median value of housing in the community is $194,800 in Riley County and $200,400 in Manhattan versus $145,400 in the state. Meanwhile the median rent is $938 and $908 in Riley County and Manhattan, respectively, and it is about $831 in Kansas.
The report also says Riley County has a lower percentage of home owners than the state and a higher percentage of residents reported experiencing severe housing problems, such as lacking a complete kitchen or a bathroom.
About 70% of respondents said they did not think there is enough affordable housing in the community.
While 72.6% of respondents said they thought the local economy was doing well, interviewees and focus groups had concerns about decreased enrollment at K-State impacting the economy and whether high rents and the influx of “big box” stores contributed to the loss of small businesses.
Nearly 38% of respondents also said they do not make enough to save for the future. Additionally, 21.8% said they do not make enough to cover their family’s needs, and 21.9% said they need to work more than one job to meet their basic needs. When it came to whether they thought there are enough well-paying jobs in the community, 56% disagreed with the statement.
According to the report, 13.5% of Riley Countians reported that their mental health was not good on at least 14 of the last 30 days; statewide, 11.4% of people reported this issue.
While the county has taken measures to improve access to mental health services, such as Pawnee Mental Health’s opening of its new crisis stabilization center, about 42.1% of respondents said the community could use more services. They identified top mental health needs as affordable services, affordable health insurance that includes mental health care and addressing the stigmatization of those with mental health issues.
The full report can be found at rileycountycommunityneedsassessment.org.