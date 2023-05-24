05242023-mer-new-city-1
Browning Avenue in Manhattan, with some signs of road deterioration, is shown Wednesday morning.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Director of public works Rob Ott said about a quarter of roads are in poor, very serious or failed condition.

As The Mercury previously reported, the city government paid to have scans and tests done on Manhattan roads to assess the road quality. This report concluded that nearly half of roads in Manhattan are in good (top-tier) condition, just over a quarter of roads are in satisfactory and fair condition, and the last quarter are in poor or worse condition.