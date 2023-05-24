Director of public works Rob Ott said about a quarter of roads are in poor, very serious or failed condition.
As The Mercury previously reported, the city government paid to have scans and tests done on Manhattan roads to assess the road quality. This report concluded that nearly half of roads in Manhattan are in good (top-tier) condition, just over a quarter of roads are in satisfactory and fair condition, and the last quarter are in poor or worse condition.
At Tuesday’s Manhattan City Commission meeting, Ott recommended continuing the 0.2% sales tax collection for road maintenance. However, officials suggested possibly raising the tax to 0.25%, but commissioners Wynn Butler and Linda Morse said they didn’t support that.
Morse asked whether public works could reduce the funds that go to Safe Routes to Schools from the current 5% to 3% and put that extra money toward other road maintenance.
Ott said that was at the commission’s discretion, but there are at least 16 projects in that category that need to be done.
Morse also asked why roads such as Browning Avenue have failed and deteriorated so quickly. Ott said crews previously used pavement mix that wasn’t suited to the Kansas climate, but the mix that crews currently use had yielded good results.
Morse asked whether the public works department could use better-quality paint for street lane layouts on more roads because she said the paint wears off too quickly.
Ott told her that the higher the quality of the paint, the more labor intensive and expensive it is.
The commission took no action because it was a work session.
City manager Ron Fehr said a joint meeting between Riley County commissioners and city commissioners will be June 15. At next week’s city meeting, commissioners will discuss taking unused lots owned by the city and turning them into moderate-income housing, as well as several rezoning proposals.