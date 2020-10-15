The average cost of living for a K-State student fell 1.5% from 2019, largely driven by lower prices for goods and services as demand fell during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent K-State Economics Club report.
It’s the largest percent decrease recorded by the club since it began collecting data in 2002.
The club’s annual Student Price Index records the change in price of a bundle of common goods that a typical student buys, including gas and groceries. It also includes expenses such as tuition, athletics passes and student housing.
The report said the decline can mainly be attributed to declines in textbook prices (-13.8%), groceries (-3.2%), gasoline (-20.1%), and leisure items like beer (-16.2%), pizza (-5.8%) and movie prices (-13.7%).
The club said these results aren’t surprising, however, because overall economic activity has slowed in the U.S. during the pandemic. For example, it said, with many people staying at home, the demand for gas has fallen, leading to a decreased price in gas.
“I was surprised to discover that the SPI had fallen from last year, even considering the current economic situation,” said Brock O’Brien, a senior in economics and president of the Economics Club. “I’ve been deeply involved with helping coordinate the SPI since 2018, and in both the past years, prices increased as we expected. These results show the powerful, disruptive impact of COVID-19 on local and national economies.”
Suzanne Roggenkamp, a sophomore in economics and vice president of the club, coordinated the data collection with other club members.
“We use the SPI to involve some of our new members in a real economics project,” Roggenkamp said. “Even masked, our students got together and socially distanced as they tried to collect and analyze the data.”
Other student-related categories the club evaluated, such as tuition, athletic ticket passes and Internet, remained flat, except for housing prices, which increased 2.8% for non-Greek housing and 6.4% for Greek housing.
Though K-State’s Student Price Index decreased, the national Consumer Price Index provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an increase of about 1.4% from the past 12 months ending in September.
“‘Core’ inflation, which ignores the volatile changes in food and energy prices and is the focus of many policymakers, increased by 1.7% from 2019 to 2020,” the report said.
Last year’s Student Price Index increased by 0.4% while the U.S. Consumer Price Index increased by 1.7%. The club said this is the second time that there has been a year to year decline in its index. The last time the SPI showed deflation was in 2009 after the Great Recession, when the value fell by 0.2%.
Since 2002, the Student Price Index has increased by about 130 percent, meaning the bundle of goods that a typical K-State student buys has at least doubled in price. Meanwhile, the cost of the bundle of goods that a typical American consumes has increased by about 45%.