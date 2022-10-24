The cost of living for the average Kansas State University student increased by 3.8% this year, but it remained below the national inflation rate, according to a university group.
The K-State Economic Club released its 2022 Student Price Index (SPI) last week. Club vice president Sydney Rehagen wrote in the annual report that this year’s SPI of 3.8% is still less than half of the national Consumer Price Index of 9.1%. Last year’s national price index was 8.2%.
Rehagen wrote that the SPI increased overall because of higher costs of goods such as gas and groceries. She also noted mild inflation in the student housing market, although apartment living costs remained steady.
According to the Economics Club report, grocery costs for KSU students increased by 32.8% from last year, the highest increase noted in the report. Fuel saw the second-highest cost increase at 17.6%. The costs of both beer and pizza for students also went up by about 16% from 2021. Other costs like tuition, on-campus housing, textbooks and internet access remained unchanged for 2022.
Rehagen, a senior economics major, coordinated efforts among club members to visit local restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, bars, bookstores and movie theaters to gather annual pricing information during the third week of September. She stated in the report that the increase in gas prices “creates a discouraging effect” when students go to fill up their vehicles.
“This has caused many students to opt for alternate modes of transportation such as carpooling, the ATA Bus, and the electric scooters recently introduced in Manhattan,” Rehagen said.
Chipo Sekabanja, sophomore economics major from Uganda and club secretary, said it “makes perfect sense” that the prices for beer have increased.
“For instance, the price of ingredients like barley and the cost of production have increased by approximately 15% (nationally),” Sekabanja said. “This increase in prices is making it harder for smaller breweries to be cost competitive.”
Sophomore management systems major Travis Truong said in the club’s report that pizza prices went up because of local and national trends influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages.
“This has caused me to pick up pizzas instead of getting it delivered due to higher delivery fees,” Truong said. “I miss the old days of cheaper pizza before the prices doubled in the past 20 years.”
Suzanne Roggenkamp, club president and senior economics major, said in the report that she’d be curious to learn if the local inflation of grocery prices may have been caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and blockages of wheat exports. Junior economics major Emily Thornton said in the report that she was satisfied with the unchanged prices in tuition, internet access and ICAT student athletic memberships.
“I am not surprised that these prices have not fluctuated and has made it a better economic environment for me and other students,” Thornton said. “I am pleased particularly with the prices of ICAT tickets given the effects of the pandemic and that they are still trying to regain consumer demand to pre-pandemic levels.”
Rehagen noted in the club report that in 2020, the SPI decreased by 1.5% while the U.S. Consumer Price Index increased by 1.4%, marking the second time ever for a decline in the SPI. Prior to that, the last time the SPI showed deflation was in 2009 after the Great Recession, when the value fell by 0.2%.
According to club members, the student price index has increased by more than 140% since data collection began in September 2002. This means the bundle of goods that a typical Wildcat student purchases has more than doubled in price in 20 years, while the bundle of goods that a typical American consumes, as indicated by the CPI, has increased in cost by approximately 55%.
Economics club faculty advisory Dan Kuester said he uses this raw data to teach how inflation works in his classes.
“This is a fun way to get members involved with the club, and we get to demonstrate how a price index works and is calculated,” Kuester said.