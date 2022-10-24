The cost of living for the average Kansas State University student increased by 3.8% this year, but it remained below the national inflation rate, according to a university group.

The K-State Economic Club released its 2022 Student Price Index (SPI) last week. Club vice president Sydney Rehagen wrote in the annual report that this year’s SPI of 3.8% is still less than half of the national Consumer Price Index of 9.1%. Last year’s national price index was 8.2%.