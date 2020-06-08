A Riley County Police Department report has identified a man who recently died from a self-inflicted stab wound at Powercat Sports Grill.
The report identified him as Javier Trevino Castillo, 22, of Cimarron.
Emergency responders responded to the 3000 block of Anderson Avenue at about 9 p.m. May 29 after someone reported that an employee at the restaurant had cut himself.
Riley County EMS took Trevino Castillo to Via Christi Ascension Hospital in Manhattan where he later died.
His family held a funeral June 3.
According to his obituary, he is survived by his parents, three brothers and a sister.