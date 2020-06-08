A Riley County police report has identified the man who alleged that a police officer battered him June 1.
According to the Riley County Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Michael Rivera, 27, of Manhattan approached a police officer around 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Poyntz Avenue, saying he had been battered outside his home by an unidentified police officer at about 3:30 a.m.
Officials have not identified an officer as they have not found anyone in the area at the time and Rivera did not provide a description of the officer.
According to the KBI, Rivera said he saw a police car outside his residence near 15th and Humboldt streets. He said that after he approached the car, the officer “committed battery” against him outside the residence and again at the apartment entrance, according to the KBI.
Officials did not give details about exactly what the man said happened. In Kansas law, battery is “knowingly or recklessly causing bodily harm to another person; or knowingly causing physical contact with another person when done in a rude, insulting or angry manner.”
The investigation is ongoing.