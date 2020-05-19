Rep. Tom Phillips, R-Manhattan, is not seeking another term in the Kansas House, citing a changing political climate in Topeka as one reason.
Phillips announced the decision Tuesday.
“As a moderate Republican, the political middle ground is shrinking, both at the state and national level,” he said. “It’s just becoming more and more difficult to be successful in the middle space of our political arena, and that’s where I operate.”
In addition, Phillips said he would like to try new things in life.
“Sometimes in life you have to close a chapter in order to open a new chapter,” Phillips said.
Phillips replaced Susan Mosier, who resigned in early 2012, in the Kansas House of Representatives before he was elected to a full term in November 2012. Voters re-elected Phillips in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He ran unopposed in 2014 and 2016.
He will continue as representative until the end of his term in January.
Phillips said he is thankful and appreciative of the citizens of the 67th district. “It was truly an amazing experience,” he said.
He said some of the things he’s most proud of during his tenure were voting against former Gov. Sam Brownback’s “tax experiment” and serving as vice chair of taxation during the time when the committee rewrote the tax code to restore revenue back to the state government.
He also said he was proud of his work on a law to protect underage drinkers from criminal charges if they call for medical help for themselves or someone else. He started developing a bill after being approached by then K-State student body president Reagan Kays in 2014. It became law in 2016.
According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s candidate list, no one has filed for the 67th District seat, which represents generally the western part of Manhattan, parts of Ogden and some rural areas. The filing deadline is June 1.