State Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego, announced this week that he wouldn’t run for re-election.
Highland has served the 51st District in the Kansas House for nearly 10 years. The district covers Wabaunsee County and the Highway 24 corridor from Wamego to eastern Manhattan in Pottawatomie County.
Highland made the announcement on the House floor on Monday with his wife of 53 years, Linda, by his side.
“It’s been a very humbling experience to realize that the majority in your district have voted you into office,” he said Monday. “They trust you, they support you and they expect you to do what’s right for them and the state of Kansas.”
Highland told The Times of Pottawatomie County on Wednesday that he thinks he represented the district as best as he could.
“I've reached the age where I want to spend more time with my grandchildren," he said, adding he plans to visit family when he leaves office in January.
Highland also spoke about legislation he worked on including the lake project in Alma, where he crafted a bill so the city could purchase the other half of the lake from the state with a good interest rate.
He listed the improvements to Highway 99 as another highlight.
“It took three years to get that through the system,” he said, “but hopefully it will finally be finished this spring or summer.”
A more recent piece of legislation was solving a hot water heater issue.
“It may sound silly,” Highland said. “But the state fire marshal wanted to (classify) hotel hot water heaters as boilers, which meant much more regulation.” He put forth legislation which excluded hot water heaters less than 120 gallons from the boiler safety act, and Gov. Laura Kelly recently signed the bill.
Highland said he still has a lot of work to do through the summer and fall. One of the issues he'll be working on is the state water supply, which he notes is concerning and needs to be addressed.
“The governor and all the leadership support this," he said. "We know our state has to do something about the water.”
Highland explained that 80% of water usage in the state is from irrigation and that the water table was falling rapidly, especially in the western part of the state. Additionally, silting is causing issues with the dams and reservoirs and lowering the capacity which not only controls future flooding but provides drinking water.
“It's very important to protect the water supply,” he said. “Both quality and quantity.”
Voters first elected Highland in 2012.
Highland earned his bachelor’s of veterinary medicine, doctor of veterinary medicine and doctorate in veterinary pharmacology/physiology at K-State. He also served in the military.
Last year, Highland was inducted into the U.S. Army Infantry Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame.
Highland has endorsed his potential replacement, Kenny Titus, an attorney and business owner. Titus is the only candidate who has filed for the race so far.
Beth Day of The Times contributed to this article.