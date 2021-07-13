Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 98F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.