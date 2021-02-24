The reigning Riley County Spelling Bee champion continues his winning ways.
Aiden Levendofsky, an eighth-grade student at Manhattan Catholic Schools, won the county spelling bee for the second straight year.
Organizers changed the format of this year’s bee because of the pandemic. Spellers who won their individual school competitions had a two-week window to take an online spelling test for the county bee through the Scripps-Howard spelling bee website. The test had a 30-minute time limit.
The Mercury administered the program in Riley County; the window to take the test closed at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
“It was a 50-question test, 25 spelling and 25 vocabulary questions,” Levendofsky, 14, said. “Whoever got the highest score advanced to the regionals.”
Levendofsky scored 49 out of 50. Caida Maddox of Anthony Middle School was the runner-up in the county bee, scoring 45 out of 50.
Levendofsky will go on to compete in the regional spelling bee held at Newman University in Wichita on March 27. Levendofsky said there may be another test to narrow down the number of spellers, in order to comply with COVID-19 protocols for the in-person regional bee in Wichita.
“I like the online format, but I still prefer in-person (spelling bees) because that’s more entertaining for people to watch,” Levendofsky said. “It’s more involved, and it’s kind of fun.”
Levendofsky won the Riley County Spelling bee last year, as well as a regional spelling bee in Kansas City in 2019. He said he is highly competitive, and he likes to bond with other people via competitions.
“I think competitions, like spelling bees and sports, are good for people’s mental health,” Levendofsky said. “They’re fun to watch and stimulating; it’s pretty important to be stimulated during COVID times.”
An accomplished pianist as well, Levendofsky said he won a piano concerto competition earlier in February, sponsored by the Manhattan Area Music Teachers Association. The piece he performed for that contest was Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 19, first movement.
“We had to submit a video of our performance,” Levendofsky said. “That concerto is like 10 minutes long. … I received a gift card and a certificate for winning.”
Levendofsky will start high school this fall. He said the family is deciding between him attending Rock Creek High School or Wamego High School but haven’t made a final decision.