While the Manhattan-Ogden school district has struggled with filling empty staff positions for a while, the pandemic certainly isn’t making the effort any easier, assistant superintendent Eric Reid said.
At a school board meeting Wednesday, board members voted 5-2 to remain in the hybrid model of teaching though December. Reid said at the meeting that district administrators believe they could not handle moving to four-day-a-week in-person classes because of a staff shortage.
Reid said Friday there are about 10 open positions in the custodial department, 10 in food service and 10 to 15 in transportation. The district also needs more paraeducators.
Reid could not recall if or when the school district had last been fully staffed, and it is more of an issue for non-certified staff than licensed staff.
“During the pandemic it’s been difficult to get people to want to come in and work in the environment,” he said. “I think some of it is there’s some uncertainty if whether we’ll be operating at all.”
Having staff members needing to quarantine also has made being able to operate day-to-day more challenging. A USD 383 report said in the week of Oct. 4, 43 district staff members were in quarantine.
Reid said the district needs more applicants, but the situation could remain at a standstill if there are not many people in the community looking for work.
“You can look at increasing pay, but a lot of times that doesn’t help,” Reid said. “We ... get interviews, and they don’t show up or they show up and it’s ‘No, this isn’t what I want to do.’ But I think every large business is finding that across the community too. I don’t think there’s anything new. I just want people to know that this truly is great place to work with a lot of rewards attached to it. When you get to help kids, it’s a wonderful thing.”