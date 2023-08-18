Local government came together Thursday to discuss the future of the new Substance Abuse Task Force and how to utilize opioid funds.
Manhattan city commissioners, Riley County commissioners, a Pottawatomie County commissioner, administrative members of the health department and Riley County Police attended the meeting to discuss solutions and goals for the task force and funds.
Riley County community health educator Asia Sampson gave a presentation on the drug prevention work she has done throughout year. This includes visiting high schools to educate students on proper containment of prescriptions and the importance of Narcan, a naloxone nasal spray that can help people who are overdosing on opioids.
Sampson said the department’s target audience is youth in the Wildcat region which includes Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties.
Efforts to bring awareness to the current drug issues in the area also have included multiple film events featuring “First Day,” a film about an NBA player who struggles with his mental health and substance abuse.
In the past eight months, Sampson has worked part-time, and her position has been funded by a grant given to the health department. This grant will end this month.
Riley County clerk Rich Vargo suggested coming up with a short-term and a long-term solution. He suggested the county determine what it would take to keep Sampson on for the rest of the year and pool money from the participating governmental agencies. Long-term, he suggested creating a plan including a budget for following years.
Jennifer Ebert also spoke during the meeting. Jennifer is the mother of Jayson Ebert, who died of fentanyl poisoning in September of 2021. She now serves on the new task force and advocates for substance abuse awareness.
“I want to emphasize that this can happen to anyone,” she said.
She said when Jayson died, he thought he was taking oxycodone and didn’t know it was laced with fentanyl. Jennifer Ebert said it took a year and one day to arrest the offender.
Fentanyl can be used to lace street drugs. Sampson said she’s seen and heard of vape pen liquid being laced with fentanyl.
Manhattan city commissioner Linda Morse asked why this issue doesn’t get more attention.
Jennifer said many people don’t realize that this can happen to anyone, so they think it won’t affect them. She also said that parents worry discussing drugs with their children might spark their curiosity about taking drugs. Yet, not educating them leaves room for unsafe learning from others Jennifer said.
Riley County commissioner John Ford asked if dealers know what’s in the drugs they are selling, and an RCPD official said he wasn’t sure if they even cared what’s in the drugs.
They also discussed how to better track overdoses better. Jennifer said overdoses have gone up over the last couple of years.
“You’ve got to be tough on this, and that’s why we aren’t getting enough attention drawn to this,” Pottawatomie County commissioner Pat Weixelman and grandfather of Jayson Ebert said.
The officials agreed they should come up with a coordinated and unified way to bring more prevention into this region of Kansas.
The task force will have another meeting in September and further intergovernmental meetings will occur.