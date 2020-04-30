Debbie Regester, register of deeds for Riley County, announced she would not run for a fourth term.
Regester made the announcement Thursday during the Riley County Commission meeting. She has been in the position since first being elected in 2008.
“I’ve got a lot of things on my plate that I’ve got to take care of,” she said.
Amy Manges, the county’s deeds supervisor/deputy, filed Thursday to run as a Republican in the register of deeds race. She is the first person to file for that position.
The candidate filing deadline for the election is June 1. The primary election will be Aug. 4. The general election is Nov. 3.