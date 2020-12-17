The cost of eating and living on campus at Kansas’ six Regents universities will not go up for next school year.
The Kansas Board of Regents voted on Wednesday to keep housing and dining costs flat for 2021. Officials from each university, including Kansas State University, told the board they need to maintain an affordable cost-of-attendance for students, especially as other financial burdens may arise because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The average cost for a “modest” double-occupancy room and “limited meal” plan — Goodnow Hall traditional plus 14 meals/week — at K-State is $9,480, the third most expensive rate in the state. The University of Kansas and Wichita State University are more expensive regarding the average cost of housing and dining.
Campus housing officials hope that by keeping fees flat, more students will want to live on-campus in residence halls.
From fall 2019 to fall 2020, K-State officials said occupancy dropped by more than 600 residents, which led to a drop of nearly $6 million in room, board and other direct spending and another $1 million in associated spending in the convenience stores and on campus restaurants.