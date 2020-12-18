Kansas universities will no longer be able to name buildings after sitting federal, state, and local elected officials.
The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday voted to amend their rules on the naming of buildings on university campuses. The board meeting minutes state the concern would be that universities may feel pressured to recommend the name of a current elected official, or that there could be the appearance of an expectation of favorable treatment in exchange for naming a building after a elected official.
At K-State, this rule would have prevented the university from naming the Biosecurity Research Institute building after U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, if it was in place in 2006.
The Board of Regents’ policy already prohibits naming buildings after sitting presidents, chancellors, and board members.
The Regents’ Governance Committee discussed the measure in November, and the policy was last amended in 2019. The previous amendment clarifies that any proposed building names which are a proper noun must be presented to the board for approval. It also recognizes the appropriateness of naming buildings after major financial donors, and clarifies that any building named after the chief executive of a university before that person became the leader of the institution does not need to be changed or removed.
For example, K-State President Richard Myers has the military science and aerospace studies building named after him. The university named Gen. Richard B. Myers Hall in 2006; Myers became president in 2016.
The Board of Regents maintains the only authority for naming, re-naming, or removing names from university buildings. The board has had a building naming policy on its books since 1950.