Kansas State University plans to stop using Ahearn Field House for indoor track operations. The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday approved K-State Athletics renovating the current indoor practice facility for football into a facility for indoor track.

Kansas State University will move indoor track operations from Ahearn Field House to the current indoor football facility next year.

The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday approved an item that will allow K-State officials to renovate the current practice facility, which the university is replacing with a $32.5 million indoor football facility, called the Shamrock Practice Facility, that will be adjacent to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.