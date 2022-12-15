Kansas State University plans to stop using Ahearn Field House for indoor track operations. The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday approved K-State Athletics renovating the current indoor practice facility for football into a facility for indoor track.
The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday approved an item that will allow K-State officials to renovate the current practice facility, which the university is replacing with a $32.5 million indoor football facility, called the Shamrock Practice Facility, that will be adjacent to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The plan calls for renovating the current indoor football facility to include a 200-meter banked track, locker rooms, an exam room, a nutrition station, guest lobby and storage areas. University officials estimate the indoor track building will cost $10.12 million with funding from K-State Athletics operating revenue and private donations.
The indoor track facility will be next to the R.V. Christian Track Complex. K-State officials anticipate workers completing the project in November 2023.
Agenda documents state K-State wanted to relocate indoor track operations “due to the loss of key spaces” resulting from the upcoming demolition of Ahearn Gymnasium and the Natatorium. Both buildings, which sit adjacent to Ahearn Field House, will be razed over the next two years as part of campus plans to reduce K-State’s deferred maintenance debt of $430 million. Once both buildings are fully demolished, the space they occupy will be kept as empty green space until university officials decide what to put there.
The Natatorium has been closed since the start of the pandemic in 2020 because of maintenance issues. The pool area will first be torn out in March or April of the coming spring semester. The rest of the building will come down over the summer months. Demolition to Ahearn Gym will begin once the Natatorium is razed and will likely continue into 2024.
Regents’ agenda documents did not indicate whether the public would be allowed to use the new indoor track features once it is built. Manhattan residents, including K-State staff members, have historically utilized the Natatorium and Ahearn Gym as an exercise space during their free time.