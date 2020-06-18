The Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday formally approved K-State’s long-discussed plan to keep tuition flat next year.
But officials anticipate the flat rate will lead to a $17.1 million tuition revenue shortfall next year, leading to increased belt-tightening for the university.
Speaking before the board — which met in person for the first time since it moved in March to allow schools to suspend in-person operations — K-State president Richard Myers said that as the state’s land-grant university, K-State had a responsibility to keep education accessible for Kansans.
“All this uncertainty from the pandemic, our top priority is making sure students at K-State can finish what they started,” he said. “That’s our contract with them, and not only do we have health impacts with COVID-19, but in many cases with have economic and financial hardship. We’re trying to address that in a very small way.”
All tuition and fees will remain the same as last year, Myers said. In-state, undergraduate students taking 15 credit hours will pay on average $5,220 per semester. This is the first time since 1989, the last year for which officials have readily available data, that K-State has kept tuition flat two years in a row. K-State joins KU as the two Regents universities keeping tuition flat next school year.
But the move is expected to lead to a $17.1 million tuition revenue shortfall next year, and Myers said he had every reason to ask for a 3% increase in revenue as the university looks to increased budgetary belt-tightening. After peaking at $220.6 million in 2017, K-State’s tuition revenue is expected to fall 8.4% to $186.5 million next year, the lowest level since 2013. K-State’s expected tuition revenue shortfall also is the biggest among other Regents universities, both in terms of net loss and percentage decline.
K-State and other universities are finalizing their budgets for next year. While K-State officials have said they do not yet have a final tally, they are already taking into account an expected $26 million budget reduction because of COVID-19. That’s in addition to $35 million in budget losses this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Earlier this spring and before the brunt of the pandemic, the Kansas Legislature had approved a $11.9 million operating grant for the Regents to distribute to universities on top of continued general funding from last year. K-State’s proportional share of that funding would have $3.3 million spread across the university’s Manhattan and Salina campuses, as well as for its outreach and extension programs.
But Regents officials said they expect Gov. Kelly to now rescind that funding, and likely other portions of the Regents overall budget, in light of huge expected revenue shortfalls next year.
Higher education institutions in Kansas — including all Regents, private and trade institutions — received $113.5 million directly as part of the federal CARES Act. However, $52.5 million had to be used in direct emergency grants to students. K-State, which is getting $12.9 million in CARES Act funding, already received $6.3 million to disburse to students in emergency grants. The university is waiting the other half of its funding, which must be used on COVID-19 related costs.
Additionally, Kansas received $26.3 million in federal funding to distribute to “K-12 and higher education institutions most impacted by COVID-19.” After consulting with the Regents administrators and the Kansas Department of Education, Kelly and the state finance council decided to allocate that entire amount to higher education. However, Kelly will pull the same amount from Regents institutions’ general funding.
While the switch in funding sources technically leaves the universities in the same fiscal position, Regents vice president for finance and administration Elaine Frisbie noted that the federal funding often comes with more stringent requirements. Universities may even find themselves with increased costs in order to track and catalogue that funding.
In other business, the Regents approved several K-State items:
- A proposal to begin offering a bachelor’s program in geographic information science and technology and a bachelors program in sports nutrition
- A request to sell a gym building and 5.04 acres of land at K-State Polytechnic in Salina
- K-State’s strategic program alignment recommendations, including a proposal to end the master’s program in software engineering